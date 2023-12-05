Excitement for Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ soars as Deepika Padukone shares her character poster

The thrill surrounding Siddharth Anand’s Fighter intensified as Deepika Padukone shared a stunning new poster, offering a glimpse into her character in the film. A day after the introduction of Hrithik Roshan’s character Patti, Deepika took to Instagram to reveal her role – Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni.

In the captivating poster, Deepika exuded sharpness and fierceness, dressed in a military uniform and sporting round sunglasses. The caption on her post read, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons.”

The unveiling sparked enthusiastic reactions, with actors Saiyami Kher and Karan Tacker expressing their admiration with fire emojis. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, praising Deepika’s look. One fan exclaimed, “Queen is back with a bang,” while another playfully connected it to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, stating, “Vikram Rathore will be proud of you!” The anticipation builds as fans eagerly await Minal Rathore to grace the screen.

Notably, Hrithik revealed his character’s new poster on Monday, portraying Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty. Describing his role, Hrithik penned, “Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever (India flag emoticon).”

The film, announced in January 2021, initially set for a September 2022 release, faced delays in pre-production due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fighter marks the first-ever pairing of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, generating anticipation among fans. The film is now scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, on the eve of Republic Day.

Adding to Deepika’s recent achievements, she made history as the first Indian actor to attend the Academy Museum Gala 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Decked in a one-shoulder gown, Deepika's global recognition continues to shine bright, setting new milestones in her illustrious career.