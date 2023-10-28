Rachel Zegler, seven dwarfs join forces in ‘Snow White’ live-action movie first look

Zegler stars as Snow White and Gal Gadot plays The Evil Queen. Ansu Kabia co-stars as the Huntsman and Andrew Burnap plays a new character named Jonathan.

The first look of the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White has been unveiled. In a new image, Rachel Zegler has transformed into the iconic Disney Princess, surrounded by her Seven Dwarfs.

As of now, the film, which was originally set to open on March 22, 2024, has been delayed to March 21, 2025, as per media sources.

As per the sources, the Seven Dwarfs have been reimagined for the remake, and Rachel has said that this new iteration will not be as focused on the romantic subplot but instead will show Snow White becoming the leader her father encouraged her to be.

The reimagined storyline and Rachel’s casting — she will be the first Latin actor to play Snow White — have generated some online criticism for veering from the source material.

The original film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was released in 1937 and was Disney’s first feature-length animated film. More than 85 years later, the cast and team behind the remake have promised an updated version of the classic fairy tale.



Zegler starred as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story, a breakout role for the actor-singer. She went on to appear in Shazam: Fury of the Gods and next stars in The Hungers Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.