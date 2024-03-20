Sara Ali Khan says she loves 20th-century Russian history

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, has shared that she loves Russian history of the 20th century and Russian literature.

The actress, who has been a student of history, recently shared that she finds it very interesting how landmark moments in Russia from the rise of Vladimir Lenin to the fall of the Soviet Union happened within a span of 100 years.

She said, “I like 20th-century Russian history a lot. I think it’s very interesting how they went from Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev, and Mikhail Gorbachev to the fall of the Soviet Union, ye sab 100 salon mein hua hai. It’s very interesting to observe it that way.”