Janhvi wraps up ‘Devara: Part 1’ schedule

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be next seen in the upcoming film Devara: Part 1, has wrapped up her part in the film’s ongoing schedule in Goa.

The actress took to the ‘Stories’ section of her Instagram and shared that she is eagerly looking forward to come back to Goa.

Janhvi shared a picture of the sunset on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Can’t wait to come back and be #Thangam again. #Devara.”