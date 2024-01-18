The Goat Life: Benyamin and Blessy decode the magic behind the adaptation at the Kerala Literature Festival

The Goat Life has been generating a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. The Kerala Literature Festival 2024, recently saw renowned writer Benyamin and director Blessy, and their opinion on the relationship between Malayalam cinema and literature.

In a panel discussion, they contributed their expertise with a special video of a behind-the-scenes glimpse where the duo discuss adapting books into films. Offering valuable perspectives on shooting techniques, film direction, and the art of transforming literature on screen, their presence at the festival further emphasised the deep connection between the novel Aadujeevitham and the upcoming film, The Goat Life.



Speaking about the challenges faced while adapting The Goat Life from a novel to the big screen, director, Blessy said, “Our greatest hurdle lay in meeting audience expectations and surpassing their imaginative interpretations, given the familiarity of the novel. The novel is read by everyone hence they have their own perception and visual imagery attached to it. Each film is inevitably influenced by our individual references, and my works consistently explore human emotions that resonate universally, drawing from personal encounters, stories heard, or our own experiences. Crafting Najib's character presented a unique challenge, as neither I nor Prithviraj had any predefined guidance for his portrayal. Adding to this, the writer of The Goat Days, Benyamin said, “It is a film which has no references to look into”.



They explored the age-old controversy about the relationship between the cinema and literature. They particularly concentrated on the situation in Malayalam cinema, where books and stories have been transformed into movies. They also talked about how often the writers had to give up their creative freedom to align with the director’s vision. At that point, they emphasised the difference between reading a novel where individuals visualise the story in their own way, vs a cinematic experience which provides them with another view. They highlighted the director’s potential to imbue his/her identity and narrative style into the adaptation, presenting audiences with a more or less unique visual experience. The chat touched on the inner spheres of cinematography, discussing the visual language that turns stories into a moving picture.



The Goat Life is based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, one of the most popular best sellers from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages, including foreign ones. Penned by noted writer Benyamin, it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early '90s, migrates abroad from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, KR Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby.



The Goat Life is all set to hit screens on April 10 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.