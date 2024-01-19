This small diner at Alwarpet serves European dishes!

From working at a popular restaurant in Copenhagen to opening his own outlet in Chennai, Chef Abhiram Prabakar has come a long way. He had invited us to try the food he serves at his recently launched Madras Kitchen Studio, with the promise that the food wouldn't be disappointing. Little did we know about what was set to unfold.

When we entered the diner, we saw three tables, of which one was reserved for us, and then we had a look at the menu, which only had 13 dishes in it. So, from the get-go, it was clear that the chef wanted to keep things simple. And it reflects on the food too, for each dish we were served was uncomplicated and elegantly plated.

Veg croquettes

We began by tasting the Veg Croquettes, which were placed on a bed of sauce. They had the perfect blend of potatoes, butter, cheese, and chives and were, to say the least, tasty. We particularly liked the soft insides that were not bland, and the crispy outer layer and each croquette on the plate looked identical.

Habanero honey wings

Abhiram then served us the Habanero Honey Wings. These tender chicken wings looked yummy, for they had the glaze on top and were steaming hot. This is one dish that people who cannot handle spice should avoid, but the waiter does ask for one's spice tolerance when the order is taken, so no harm will be done either way. But if the chef is told that he does not have to bring the heat down, as we did, he delivers a lip-smacking dish that makes you want more.

Chicken schnitzel pita pocket

Moving on, we got the Chicken Schnitzel Pita Pocket. This one is a mild dish. The pocket is made using atta and not maida and contains schnitzel, mixed cabbage slaw, and coriander mint chutney. This is pure healthy stuff and is rather light on the stomach, despite the portion served being sizeable. We thoroughly enjoyed the dish and would pick it up any day, especially if we wanted a quick, non-spicy snack.

And finally, we received the Chicken Tikka Burger, which was served differently. When the dish is served, the two halves of the toasted burger bun are not married on the plate. Chef Abhiram said the diner will have to put them together, something he learned during his time in Copenhagen. We tried to think of a previous instance where we were served a burger this way and could not find any.

Chicken tikka burger

As for how it was, the burger had a chicken thigh marinated in tikka masala along with butterhead lettuce, lacha onions, ranch to balance everything, and a dash of lemon for the kick. Together, they made for a lovely treat, and it was one of the best burgers we've ever tried. A must-try in our books.

Sadly, although our eyes wanted to see more delicious food, our stomachs could take no more, and so we wrapped up the dinner. Abhiram says that he only uses hydroponically grown vegetables in his dishes and also mentioned that drinks (non-alcoholic), which were not on the menu, will soon find their place on it.

INR 700 for two persons. 4 pm to 10 pm. At KB Dasan Road, Alwarpet.