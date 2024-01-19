Weekly round-up of everything auto

2024 Mahindra XUV700 introduced

Mahindra has launched the 2024 model year XUV700 in India, with prices ranging between INR 13.99 lakh and INR 23.99 lakh (exshowroom). For 2024, the XUV700 comes with a new Napoli Black colour option with black roof rails, grille, and alloys, dual-tone colour options with a Napoli Black roof, dark chrome air vents and console bezel (for AX7 and AX7L variants), captain seats (AX7 and AX7L variants), outside rear-view mirror with memory function, and an updated Adrenox suite. Since its launch in 2021, the XUV700 has surpassed 1.40 lakh units in sales.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been launched in India. The middleweight motorcycle has been priced between INR 3.59 lakh and INR 3.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). To be available in March, the Shotgun 650 is offered in four colorways: Green Drill, Plasma Blue, Sheet Metal Grey, and Stencil White. Based on the SuperMeteor 650's platform, the Shotgun comes with a low seat height of 795 mm, 43 mm Showa forks on the front, twin preload-adjustable rear shocks, and 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. Power comes from a 648cc parallel twin motor that also does duty in the Interceptor 650.

Husqvarna rides in Svartpilen 401 & Vitpilen 250

Husqvarna Motorcycles has launched the brand-new Svartpilen 401 at INR 2,92,000, ex-showroom Delhi in India. Powered by a 399cc, 45 HP engine, the Svartpilen features a steel trellis chassis, aluminium swingarm, adjustable WP suspension, ByBre brakes, five-inch TFT dash and 17-inch spoked wheels. The bikemaker has also launched the 2024 Vitpilen 250 at INR 2,19,000, ex showroom Delhi. It comes with a five-inch LCD display, 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, reduced kerb weight (now 163.8 kg), improved ground clearance (177 mm from 152 mm), longer seat and a bigger, 13.5-litre fuel tank. The 2024 Svartpilen and Vitpilen will be available end of January 2024.

An electric Punch

Tata had taken the market by storm when it launched the Punch, now comes the Punch EV from the electric four-wheeler king in India. It looks futuristic and comes in three versions, Smart, Adventured and Empowered. This is the first product based on its recently introduced, advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev. The Punch.ev comes with two battery pack options - 25 kWh - offering an MIDC range of 315 km, and a 35 kWh option, which offers an MIDC range of 421 km. These battery pack options are complemented with two e-Drive options, a 60 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor, producing 114 Nm and a 90 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor with 190Nm of torque. The battery pack and motor of the Punch.ev are IP67-rated for protection from dust and water. Prices range from INR 11-14.5 lakhs, ex-showroom.