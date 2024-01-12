Seafood Festival at Feathers is for people who love seafood & dining under the stars

Skyloft at Feathers, A Radha Hotel, is the place to go should one want to dine under the stars with a significant other. Chef Jaishankar and his team have come up with a unique Seafood Festival that runs until the end of January, and it is a rather unique one.

The experience begins with the chef coming to the table and giving a brief overview of how the festival works. Put simply, the dinner consists of starters, a main course, and a dessert of one’s choice.

Crumb fried prawns

For starters, we had to choose between 12 options that comprised the finest catches like Crab, Pomfret, Red Snapper, Tiger Prawns, and more. Once we did that, we had to select one from 13 different choices for marination and one from the seven sides that were on offer, including French fries, potato wedges, and salad of the day.

Once we made our choice, the chef then went ahead and instructed his team, whom we could see working from our table, to prepare the dish. Some time later, the very dish we had curated was on our table. Buoyed by this, we ordered some more starters before we began our tasting!

Vanjaram tawa roast

To begin with, we tried the Vanjaram Tawa Roast that was marinated in basil sauce. The fish was flavourful and the softness of the meat, along with the aroma of the sauce it was marinated in, made us smile ear-to-ear by the time we were done eating the dish.

Soon, the Tiger Prawns we had ordered (the choice of marination was butter garlic sauce) followed suit. This dish blew us away. It is clearly a must-have, and seafood lovers would be bowled over by the flavours the dish contains. One needs to eat it to understand how brilliant the dish is.

Cajun spicy calamari

We also tried the Crumb-fried Prawns, which were moist on the inside and crispy on the outside. This is a starter that is a best-seller, and although variations of it exist at major hotels in the city, this one is right at the top in our books.

By now, it was time to try the mains. We tried the Macher Jhol with steamed basmati rice. Interestingly, the dish was made with crab, and it worked! Not a soul would be able to tell that the dish has been made with mustard oil, and the red colour of the curry also misleads one into thinking that it will be a spicy one, when in reality it is a mild curry with juicy crab, and when eaten with rice, it was very tempting to not empty the bowl at one go!

Blue halwain

INR 1,050++ onwards. On till January 31. Dinner only. At Feathers, A Radha Hotel.