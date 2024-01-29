Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan gears up for its digital premiere  

Sivakarthikeyan's latest outing Ayalaan is all set to drop on Sun NXT. Though the platform didn't announce the streaming date as yet, it is now confirmed that the digital premiere of the sci-fi comedy flick will happen on the platform.

The film, directed by R Ravikumar, has been lying in the cans for a while and it finally had its theatrical release on the occasion of Pongal. Ayalaan locked horns with Dhanush's action entertainer Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran.

Ayalaan has an ensemble star cast comprising Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikhar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Bhanupriya and Bala Saravanan to name a few. Actor Siddharth extended his voice to Tattoo, the alien character, around whom the plot of the film revolves. The plot focuses on a youngster, who befriends an alien and together they try to save the planet from an external force.

Music for the film is by AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah and editing by Ruben. Ayalaan is bankrolled by KJR Studios, Phantom FX Studios and Aadhi Brahma Productions. The makers had earlier announced in a statement that Ayalaan was the first pan-Indian film with over 4,500 VFX shots. The film opened to predominantly positive reviews from the audience.