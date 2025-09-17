Saiyaara’s Aneet Padda to lead courtroom drama Nyaya with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur

After rising to stardom through both the theatrical and OTT releases of Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is now gearing up to don the hat of a young survivor in a courtroom drama. Aneet will reportedly play a young survivor fighting for justice in the upcoming movie, Nyaya, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles.
According to reports, the courtroom drama tackles injustice against women. 22-year old Aneet's role will be taking a stance against a spiritual leader. The plot tackles themes of injustice and power imbalances in the justice system. The director is Nitya Mehra, whose movies Baar Baar Dekho and Made in Heaven brought her fame.
“Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her. The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight against injustice for women," a source said.
Nyaya's ensamble cast includes Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.
Saleem Venky was the first Bollywood movie Aneet had been a part of. Though a small role, it was still appreciated. In 2024, she played Roohi Ahuja in Big Girls Don’t Cry, but her big break was through Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.
Aneet also made a collab post with her co-star Ahaan Panday. They took to Instagram to share a series of photos with this caption:
"Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you," they wrote.
"Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward," they added, before signing off.
