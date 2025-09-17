Saiyaara’s Aneet Padda to lead courtroom drama Nyaya with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur

After rising to stardom through both the theatrical and OTT releases of Saiyaara, Aneet Padda is now gearing up to don the hat of a young survivor in a courtroom drama. Aneet will reportedly play a young survivor fighting for justice in the upcoming movie, Nyaya, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles.

According to reports, the courtroom drama tackles injustice against women. 22-year old Aneet's role will be taking a stance against a spiritual leader. The plot tackles themes of injustice and power imbalances in the justice system. The director is Nitya Mehra, whose movies Baar Baar Dekho and Made in Heaven brought her fame.

“Aneet Padda will be seen playing a victim, who takes a brave stand against a powerful (godman) spiritual leader who has misbehaved with her. The story follows an intense courtroom drama that will fight against injustice for women," a source said.

Nyaya's ensamble cast includes Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Rajesh Sharma.