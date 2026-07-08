Queen producers sue Kangana Ranaut's sequel, seek ₹250 crore

Recently, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut announced that has completed the shitting of her hit movie, Queen that had released back in 2014. After the new broke out, the new movie has been reportedly sued for ₹250 crore by Phantom Studios, who made the original film.
Phantom Studios had produced the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen that hd become massively popular. More than a decade later, the actress, who now has her own producing house, Manikarnika Films, said that she has wrapped the shooting of the sequel.
However, Phantom Studios claimed that the alleged sequel is unauthorised because they had not provided any consent, as per terms and have now moved moved the Bombay High Court.
The lawsuit has been filed against JioStar India Private Limited and they have been asked for ₹250 crore in damages. According to terms, for any sequel, prequel or adaptation to be made of the original film, there has to be a formal agreement between the plaintiff and JioStar, which was not there.
An excerpt from the lawsuit also states, "The plaintiff seeks to restrain the defendants from proceeding with the impugned film and to enforce the plaintiff's rights as 50 per cent co-owner of the derivative rights in the film".
Responding to the legal setback, JioStar claimed that the new film in question had nothing to do with the original one and is independent and cannot be called a sequel. "It has no narrative, character or creative connection to any prior work, and is neither a sequel nor a prequel to any existing title", the respondent said. They added that the word "Queen" is a common word and cannot be legally owned.
Queen was directed by Vikas Bahl and written by Anvita Dutt. A critically acclaimed film, it won the National Awards for the Best Feature Film while Kangana earned the prestigious Best Actress Award at the National Awards.