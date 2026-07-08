Queen producers sue Kangana Ranaut's sequel, seek ₹250 crore

An excerpt from the lawsuit also states, "The plaintiff seeks to restrain the defendants from proceeding with the impugned film and to enforce the plaintiff's rights as 50 per cent co-owner of the derivative rights in the film".

Responding to the legal setback, JioStar claimed that the new film in question had nothing to do with the original one and is independent and cannot be called a sequel. "It has no narrative, character or creative connection to any prior work, and is neither a sequel nor a prequel to any existing title", the respondent said. They added that the word "Queen" is a common word and cannot be legally owned.

Queen was directed by Vikas Bahl and written by Anvita Dutt. A critically acclaimed film, it won the National Awards for the Best Feature Film while Kangana earned the prestigious Best Actress Award at the National Awards.