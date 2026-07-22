Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer spotted on 13 Going on 30 reboot set

The popular 2004 romantic-comedy, 13 Going on 30 is getting a reboot on Netflix and Jennifer Garner was photographed on set along with her co-star on the original film, Judy Greer.

Jennifer Garner played the protagonist Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who suddenly wakes up as her 30-year-old self. Mark Ruffalo played the actress' on-screen partner, Matt Flamhaff but the actor is yet to be seen on set of the reboot, raising speculations about his participation.

Will Mark Ruffalo return as Matt Flamhaff in 13 Going on 30 reboot?

Leaked pictures from the set of the 13 Going on 30 reboot show Jennifer Garner shooting a scene in Santa Monica, California. Along with her, Judy Greer, who appeared in the original movie and Emily Bader were also seen.