Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer spotted on 13 Going on 30 reboot set

The popular 2004 romantic-comedy, 13 Going on 30 is getting a reboot on Netflix and Jennifer Garner was photographed on set along with her co-star on the original film, Judy Greer.
Jennifer Garner played the protagonist Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who suddenly wakes up as her 30-year-old self. Mark Ruffalo played the actress' on-screen partner, Matt Flamhaff but the actor is yet to be seen on set of the reboot, raising speculations about his participation.
Leaked pictures from the set of the 13 Going on 30 reboot show Jennifer Garner shooting a scene in Santa Monica, California. Along with her, Judy Greer, who appeared in the original movie and Emily Bader were also seen.
Fans are excited to see the two frenemies from the original film reunite for the reboot as they seemingly join the cast. The reboot is being produced by Netflix and Jennifer was already attached to the project as executive producer and had expressed her excitement before.
Netflix, however, has not officially confirmed the return of the cast of the 2004 film. While the cast for the upcoming film has been announced, fans had no idea Jennifer and Judy would return on set unless the pictures went viral. There is also no clarity whether Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Matty Flamhaff, given he has not been seen yet.
The 13 Going on 30 reboot is set to star Emily and Logan Lerman in lead roles and there are no reports to prove that Jennifer and Judy are reprising their roles from the original film, meaning they might be playing new characters.
The movie will be directed by Brett Haley and will have an impressive cast that includes Taylor Zakhar Perez, Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Adeline Rudolph, Tim Meadows and Dan Bucatinsky. The official release date has not been announced.