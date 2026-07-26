David Jonsson announced as the new Black Panther as Ryan Coogler returns to direct the third movie

Black Panther will return as Wakanda gets a new leader. David Jonsson will play the new T’Challa’s son, Prince T’Challa II and will take on the role of the new Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The news was announced at the San Diego Comic Con at Marvel's panel in Hall H.
In a slew of new announcements at the San Diego Comic Con, Marvel also announced that David Jonsson has been cast as the new Black Panther in the third instalment of the series. The movie will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler who announced that the film is already in the works.
T'Challa aka Black Panther was originally played by late actor Chadwick Boseman who tragically passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer at just 43 years of age. In the Black Panther series, Shuri, played by Leticia Wright, took on the mantle of the superhero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).
Now, T’Challa and Nakia’s (played by Lupita Nyong’o) son, T’Challa II will become the superhero in the third film. The character was introduced in the 2022 film.
Ryan Coogler, who has directed both Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, announced David Jonsson as the titular hero. After being revealed as the new Black Panther, David thanked the star-studded panel and everyone who made this day possible for him.
The 32-year-old actor continued, "Thank you, Ryan [Coogler]. Thank you, [Kevin Feige]. Thank you to this amazing family that I honour, [it’s] a privilege and blessing to join. I don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking, but believe me, the honour is entirely mine".
Black Panther 3 has been slated for a December 15, 2028 release.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.