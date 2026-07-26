David Jonsson announced as the new Black Panther as Ryan Coogler returns to direct the third movie

Ryan Coogler, who has directed both Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, announced David Jonsson as the titular hero. After being revealed as the new Black Panther, David thanked the star-studded panel and everyone who made this day possible for him.

The 32-year-old actor continued, "Thank you, Ryan [Coogler]. Thank you, [Kevin Feige]. Thank you to this amazing family that I honour, [it’s] a privilege and blessing to join. I don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking, but believe me, the honour is entirely mine".

Black Panther 3 has been slated for a December 15, 2028 release.