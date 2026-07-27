Ramayana SDCC 2026 gift: Fans receive gold shankha at trailer launch

The gift was more than just a one-off; it marked the end of Ramayana's first major worldwide display. The panel, held July 23 in SDCC's 4,800-seat Ballroom 20, brought out stars Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama) and Yash (Ravana), alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, for an exclusive footage preview ahead of the film's global trailer drop.

Notably, the makers chose to premiere the trailer on the Comic-Con stage before releasing it to audiences back home in India — an unusual sequencing for a film this culturally significant, and one that underscores just how aggressively the project is courting a worldwide audience.

Ramayana arrives as a two-part epic, shot for IMAX, with Part 1 slated for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027. The starry ensemble includes Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh, with a score from Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman rounding out the film's blockbuster ambitions.