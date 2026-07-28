Rekha to be awarded the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM

Bollywood's heartthrob Rekha will be present at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as the Guest of Honour. The festival will take place at the Palais Theatre and and Federation Square from August 13 to August 23, 2026. The veteran actor will also receive the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award.
Indian actress Rekha will be awarded Excellence in Cinema Award for her extraordinary contribution to Indian Cinema at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne next month which she will attend as the Guest of Honour, the organisers have revealed.
The 71-year-old star expressed her feelings about being felicitated with the incredible honour at IFFM. "Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing, and to be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special. I accept this honour with immense gratitude, not only as a recognition of my own journey, but also as a tribute to the filmmakers, writers, musicians and countless collaborators who have enriched my life and shaped my work", she said in a statement.
The legendary actress' classic movie, Umrao Jaan will be screened at the festival to pay a tribute to her iconic career in Bollywood. The 1981 movie was directed by Muzaffar Ali and has been an unforgettable piece of work in Rekha's filmography.
Reflecting on the love the film continues to receive 45 years later, Rekha said, "Umrao Jaan has never left me. She lives in my memories, in my silences, and in the hearts of those who have embraced her with a lot of love over the years. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving".
With the Indian Independence Day on August 15, Rekha, as special guest, will hoist the Indian national flag at the Fed Square in Melbourne to mark the country's 79 years of independence.
The Founder and Festival Director of IFFM, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "There are very few artists whose presence transcends cinema and becomes part of a nation's cultural consciousness. Rekha ji is one such timeless icon...It is an immense privilege for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to welcome her as our Guest of Honour this year".