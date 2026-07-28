Rekha to be awarded the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM

Reflecting on the love the film continues to receive 45 years later, Rekha said, "Umrao Jaan has never left me. She lives in my memories, in my silences, and in the hearts of those who have embraced her with a lot of love over the years. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving".

With the Indian Independence Day on August 15, Rekha, as special guest, will hoist the Indian national flag at the Fed Square in Melbourne to mark the country's 79 years of independence.

The Founder and Festival Director of IFFM, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "There are very few artists whose presence transcends cinema and becomes part of a nation's cultural consciousness. Rekha ji is one such timeless icon...It is an immense privilege for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to welcome her as our Guest of Honour this year".