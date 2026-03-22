Does Tommy Shelby die at the end of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man ?

Tommy's son, Duke (played by Barry Keoghan) is in charge of the Blinders. All alone with no one to call family, he is manipulated by a Nazi sympathiser, John Beckett to turn his back on his own country and be part of illegal smuggling.

Amidst all this, Tommy makes a surprise return and does not agree with Duke's decisions who has only resentment for his father since he thought he abandoned him. Tommy now works to bring his son out of the dangerous Nazi nexus.

In the climax of the film, Duke plays both sides and is embroiled between Tommy Shelby and the Nazis. While he is working with his father to end the Nazi operation of smuggling, he lets his masters know that his father is coming for them and if they keep their promise, he will help them.

The Nazi's prepare for Tommy's approach, wanting him end him one and for all. The audience find it incredibly difficult to tell which side Duke is actually on.

When Tommy and the Blinders clash against the Nazis, the former win with John as the last remaining Nazi. However, while running away with his car, he finds Tommy standing in his way so he shoots him twice through the windshield. Tommy doesn't fall and waits just enough to shoot John and waits for the Nazi to run him over.

Duke pulls him away but Tommy asks him to kill him since he is already grievously injured. Despite being hesitant, Duke shoots as Tommy sees everyone who he has lost in the years past by, hoping he will see them soon. The film ends with a funeral for the protagonist after Tommy's cremation.