Even though 2020 has been quite a ruthless year, it shouldn't be a reason for you to not welcome 2021. With just one day to go for the New Year's eve, we have curated a list of dinners, parties and staycations from across India that should be on your must-do list.



Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

This five-star property close to the Bengaluru Race Course is ideal for the year-end celebrations. Although located in the heart of the city, the hotel is tucked away in a verdurous residential suburb which gives it a pleasant vibe. On New Year's Eve, the hotel is hosting a grand celebration R Bar, the pub and Cabana, the club. For those looking at quieter celebrations, Lush offers a New Year's Eve dinner. The hotel also has two Staycation packages, one that includes dinner with breakfast, and the other includes dinner, breakfast and brunch on January 1. Those who cannot make it for any of these celebrations can just head to Lush on New Year's Day for a leisurely brunch. Staycation starts at Rs 7,800++. Rs 3,000++ upwards for the celebration at R-Bar, Cabana and Lush. December 31, 8 pm.



Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon Baani

hotel is ringing in 2021 with celebrations at its restaurant Glasshouse and club Vibe: The Skybar. Glasshouse presents its special 21-spread dinner. The menu includes 21 starters, 21 mains and 21 desserts along with live stations, a salad bar and more. Some of the special dishes we recommend are Kashmiri Haak, Rumali Paneer curry, Laal Maas, Baked Mac-n-cheese, Coffee Grilled Chicken among other delectable dishes. If you want to usher in the New Year by dancing your heart out, then head to Vibe: The Skybar. But it's not all about dancing at this club, you can also partake of some delicious food from the lavish buffet that includes dishes such as Zafrani Sabs kebab, Kumbh Akhrot ki Tikki, Cold cuts, rustic lamb stew, Beetroot ka Halwa, Garlic Kheer Butterscotch Tarts and more. For those who prefer to spend the night at the hotel, the property is offering a special package. It includes dinner at Glasshouse, early check-in on December 31 and late checkout on January 1. Rs 7,499++ upwards for the staycation. Rs 2,500++ per person for dinner at Glasshouse and Rs 3,000++ per person at Vibe: The Skybar. December 31, 8 pm.



ITC Hotels

Head to any of the ITC properties for the grand New Year's celebrations. Cubbon Pavilion and Lotus Pavilion at ITC Gardenia host a New Year's Eve gourmet dinner and so does Raj Pavilion at ITC Windsor. Those who want to relish some grills, we suggest you head to Kebabs & Kurries. Others who are finding it hard to decide, we say, opt to dine at the Royal Afghan, Dum Pukht Jolly Nabobs and Dakshin that offers a specially curated menu by the chef. If you are among those who like to celebrate the first day of the year, then do it with some delectable Japanese food at Edo Restaurant and Bar.