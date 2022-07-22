Hola Hyderabad: ’Tis the season of themed parties!

It’s pouring cats and dogs in the city but nothing seems to dampen the spirits of the party glitterati! Red Rhino, the most happening brewery, hosted a classy NYCPop up party. The event saw the swankiest crowd come for an exclusive Manhattan-themed party and spent the night grooving to the beats of DJ Abhilash! Spotted at the party having a great time were Krutika, Tejaswini, Sanika, and more.

The town witnessed another themed party hosted by Shazia. It was a masquerade party and the guests had turned up in high spirits. The dress code was black and the guests were seen serving some memorable fashion. They were seen having a great time grooving to some upbeat music, which was followed by a lavish dinner and delicious drinks.

Friday night was the launch of a swanky new bar and kitchen, 75 Degree West in Kokapet. Owned by Rajeev Agarwal, with interiors done by Ameet Mirpuri, 75 offers a chic ambience, a live kitchen that serves delicious food, and a flowing bar. It was attended by the likes of Yelman and Aslehan Okan, Dr Sunil Kapoor, Dr Surender Ugale, Ananya and Anirban Simlai, Vaishali Bisht, Dushyant Reddy, and a lot of new faces from the ex-pat community.

That’s it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side with some more exciting events. Ciao till then!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)