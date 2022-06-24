Hola Hyderabad: Haute and happening

Hyderabad is not only growing as an IT and pharma hub but also proving to be a fashion and cosmopolitan centre on par with Mumbai and Delhi.Kalamandir Kalyan, the popular sari baron, a key promoter of F House, and a close friend to many celebrities, hosted a party that saw the who’s who of the city partying till the wee hours. Among the celebrities spotted were Tollywood A-listers like Srikanth, BVS Ravi, A nasuya, Lahari, Hema, Shivareddy, Himaja, Singer Simha, and Madhura Sreedhar. Russian performers flew from New Delhi, adding hype and hoopla to the event. From exotic cocktails to sushi rolls and burritos, the guests couldn’t help but marvel at the delicious spread.

Lasya, Kalyan and Shravanthi

Talking of brunches, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace in association with Jyotiee Balani played host to an exclusive art brunch recently in collaboration with Silver Star. All the guests were wowed as renowned artists created magic by painting live, as they savored delectable food created by the hotel’s culinary team. It was a perfect afternoon to soak in the festive atmosphere over an irresistible brunch at this elevated property with food, music, art, and festivities in equal measure. Many well-known faces from Hyderabad’s social circuit such as Manjula Tejwani Narsa, Rina Hindocha, Swati Sucharita, Dalem Sen Sehgal, Raunaq Yar Khan, Shazia Bakal Sharif, Vibhuti Jain, and Jhanvi Bajaj were spotted.

Jyotiee and Manu

Next up, AIRA unveiled the elegant centre for dental, skin, hair, and body care — all under a single canopy. The grand launch took place on June 8, at Le Meridian hotel, Gachibowli. The evening started with the lamp lighting, official inauguration, and logo launch by the CEO of AIRA Nikitha Reddy, followed by an interactive Drum Circle by Siddharth Salvi that brought all guests together. It was concluded with some hobnobbing over cocktails and drinks, before heading for dinner.

Shivani

That's it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side with some more exciting events. Ciao till then!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Hola Association.)