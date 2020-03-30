Olympic rings in Tokyo (AP Photo/Jae C Hong)

TOKYO (AP): The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in July, the same slot scheduled for this year's games.

Tokyo organisers say the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021.

That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

The IOC and Japanese organisers last week postponed the Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled Olympics will start on July 23, with the closing ceremony on Aug 8.

The Paralympics were rescheduled to Aug 24-Sept 5.