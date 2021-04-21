A school circular that was issued in 2003, to inform Virat Kohli's parents that their son has been selected for the Under 15 team of Delhi state, has gone viral on social media.

Netizens have been sharing the circular and Virat's picture with the caption, 'How it started... and how it's going.'

The sepia-toned circular is addressed to parents by the Saviour Convent Senior Secondary School in Delhi and it mentions 14-year-old Virat as the captain of the Under-15 cricket team of Delhi state. It says in the circular, dated September 27, 2003, that he was in class 10 at the time.

Many say Virat's early years were crucial in his making as the sportsman he is today. In the 2002-03 Polly Umrigar Trophy, he scored 172 runs at an average of 34.40. He also led India's Under-19 World Cup, and lifted the trophy in 2018. Soon after this, he debuted with the Indian team in the ODI series during the tour of Sri Lanka.

He took over as Test captain of the Indian team in 2014 before he was named captain across all formats in 2017.



