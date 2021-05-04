IPL 2021 has been postponed indefinitely - in the sense it stands cancelled until further notice. This development comes after several players tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two days. Kolkata Knight Rider players - Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy tested positive in Ahmedabad on May 3. On the same day, in a different city in Delhi, Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach L Balaji tested positive along with a travel staff. On May 4, it was reported that Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals tested positive, hence the BCCI took the decision to postpone the event indefinitely. The New Indian had stopped all coverage of the IPL from April 25, 2021, and used that space to cover COVID realities.

Many of the foreign players may have to wait until international borders open and travel restrictions are lifted. In an interview to Fox Sports, Pat Cummins, from Kolkata Knight Riders said, "Last year we had the IPL held over in the UAE and that was an incredibly well-run tournament. This year, they tried to push it that little step further and have it over here in multiple cities in India. I’m sure looking back they might have tweaked a few things."

However, the Australian contingent of 40 players will fly to the Maldives, as Australian PM Scott Morrison has banned the players from returning to their home country. Currently, all flights from India have been banned till May 15 and fliers from India are not allowed, even for the 14-day quarantine.

Now, the question remains if the T20 World Cup will be moved out of India. Earlier this year, according to media reports, BCCI was considering hosting it in the UAE.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, a PIL has been filed against BCCI in the Bombay High Court. The plaintiff has question whether the IPL was an essential service, and has sought damages of Rs 1,000 crore from the BCCI that will be used to make donations to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.