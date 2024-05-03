Being sporty with Pat Cummins

Excerpts.

Tell us about your experience of being the SRH skipper.

It’s been great. My first year with Hyderabad, lots of new guys I hadn’t met before this season who have been great fun. They’ve been playing awesome cricket off the field, the whole franchise has been amazing and the fans of the city have been great too.

Does having a competitive spirit help in leading the team from the front?

Yeah, I think it helps me as a player. Leading is probably up to other people to say, but I think so. I always try to have that mentality that there’s going to be one person that’s the ‘Man of the Match’ or there’s going to be one team that wins. So that might as well be us (grins).

The last couple of matches were not in SRH’s favour. Where do you think it went wrong and what can be done?

Yeah, not much went right the last couple of games. The good thing is only two games before that we won four games in a row and we’re playing really good cricket. So, it’s the same guys. Just that the game hasn’t gone well the last two matches. It’s how we bounce back. We don’t need to change too much at all. We’re back in a venue that we know really well.