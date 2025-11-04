Mandira Bedi was the silent sponsor for India’s Women Cricket Team during tough years

India was crowned the champions of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday and the country has finally seemed to take notice of women in cricket. For decades, women's sport and cricket in India have struggled in the darkness of negligence. Lack of funds, facilities and support made playing cricket a lonely battle for the sportswomen.

However, there was one messiah who stood by the Women's Cricket Team during the toughest times and helped them with donation and sponsorship in the early 2000s. This was none other than Mandira Bedi.

Mandira Bedi stood by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team when there was no support

Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi is a known face to cricket fans as a cricket broadcaster. She became the secret sponsor of the women's team between 2003 and 2005.