LeBron James hits a girl with the ball during NBA game, immediately checks on her

The young girl was sitting on a woman's lap and gave the word of reassurance that she was fine and James, relieved, returned to the court. Except this small hiccup, the Lakers had a good day and took back a 107-98 win over their opponents.

LeBron James, as usual, was phenomenal. He scored a total of 19 points and gave 13 assists and 9 rebounds. These playoffs are special for the player because he is playing alongside Bronny.

The two became the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA, making history last season. The season player shared his experience of playing with his son at this stage. "Every moment we get an opportunity to play together is something I never take for granted. Me being on the floor with him postseason, regular season, training camp, practices, it´s the best thing that´s ever happened to me in my career, above everything I've accomplished".

James added, "The fact that he's put himself in position to get his number called for a postseason game is pretty remarkable and pretty cool, given the circumstances that he's been through over the last couple of years. He earned it. He deserves it. He'll be ready."