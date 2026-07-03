Justin Gaethje is the 2026 MMA Fighter of the Midyear

More recently in June, he pulled off a major upset and defeated Ilia Topuria in the UFC Freedom 250 fight held at the White House. He had beaten the favourite by the fourth-round TKO, marking Ilia's first career loss in mixed martial arts.

With these accomplishments under his belt, Justin seemed like the worthy person to be named the MMA Fighter of the Midyear for the MMA Fightings. The two wins put him under the spotlight as fans praised his spirit that made his comeback all the more memorable.

MMA Fighting's Jed Meshew also weighed in on the decision, saying, "Gaethje did deliver a perfect performance, breaking Topuria down in another Fight of the Year contender, and authoring one of the greatest upsets in UFC history, all on the grandest stage possible."