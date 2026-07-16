FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Glove race: Who is most likely to take home the prize?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be remembered for the goalkeepers. The tournament has given us a new throng of heroes in goalkeepers who have made some unbelievable stops to deny some of the best attackers in the world.
While popular keepers known for their goalkeeping heroics like Unai Simon, Emiliano Martinez, Yassine Bounou, Diogo Costa, have delivered impressive performances, this World Cup belongs to the ones that the world barely knew before the tournament kicked off.
From Cabo Verde's Vozinha who became an overnight World Cup legend to Norway's Orjan Nyland, other goalkeepers like Paraguay's Orlando Gill and Egypt's Mostafa Shoubir, they have etched their names on the pages of World Cup history.
However, the FIFA World Cup Golden Glove will only go to one player. Take a look at the favourites and keepers ahead in the run for this year's prize.
Spain's Unai Simon is the frontrunner for the World Cup Golden Glove this year. An underrated genius, he has maintained a record 6 clean shits out of 7 games, conceding only one goal in the ongoing tournament. Strengthened by Spain's class defence, the Athletic Bilbao goalie has been a steady hand in between the posts for his country.
With Spain in the World Cup Final, there is more time for some heroics from the keeper who has already made 14 saves in the tournament. No matter who the winner of the World Cup is, Simon is definitely a heavy favourite.
He is the defending World Cup Golden Glove winner and will now play a second consecutive final to try to close in the gap with Unai Simon. A dependable man for Argentina in the goal, Emiliano Martinez has always shown up for his country whenever they needed him.
Known for his penalty kick heroics and last-minute save in the Final in the 2022 World Cup, Emiliano has kept only 2 clean sheets in seven matches and has made 9 saves. The 33-year-old keeper has conceded 7 goals so far. With tremendous psychology and character, the Argentine continues to be deliver crunch-time moments.
France have been eliminated from the World Cup by Spain in the semi-finals but will still play the third-place match on Saturday. Mike Maignan contributed significantly during France's dominating run in the tournament, keeping 4 clean sheets out of 7 matches, conceding 4 goals.
With his noteworthy performance, he is in close contention with Unai Simon for the Golden Glove. He has managed to make some incredible saves, especially in the knockout stage while being extremely calm. So far, he has made 11 saves in his debut World Cup.
Although England is out of the World Cup after a crushing defeat by defending champions Argentina in the semi-finals, their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has had a tournament to remember. Despite having 2 clean sheets and 19 saves in the tournament, he made some last-moment, match-winning saves that have greatly helped England in their campaign.
His heroics against the Round of 16 match against Mexico will be remembered. He showed up when the Three Lions were down to 10 men and had to defend the 3-2 scoreline. His crucial saves saw them through to the next round. He also made some stunning stops in the match against Argentina but his efforts were not even. One of the leading contenders of the Golden Glove, he will now meet France in the third-place match.