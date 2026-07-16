FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Glove race: Who is most likely to take home the prize?

Although England is out of the World Cup after a crushing defeat by defending champions Argentina in the semi-finals, their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has had a tournament to remember. Despite having 2 clean sheets and 19 saves in the tournament, he made some last-moment, match-winning saves that have greatly helped England in their campaign.

His heroics against the Round of 16 match against Mexico will be remembered. He showed up when the Three Lions were down to 10 men and had to defend the 3-2 scoreline. His crucial saves saw them through to the next round. He also made some stunning stops in the match against Argentina but his efforts were not even. One of the leading contenders of the Golden Glove, he will now meet France in the third-place match.