Wimbledon increases prize money by 20 per cent amidst demands for higher share

"This announcement recognizes the success of The Championships, and that we operate a sustainable program that allows us not only to increase prize money but also to invest in facilities, the grass court season and support British and international tennis", she added in the press conference.

What led to the change?

The massive change comes after tennis players had been rallying for increased revenue shares in Grand Slam tournaments. 20 top players had even joined forces to collectively write a letter to the heads of the four Grand Slam tournaments last year.

From symbolic protests to calls for boycotts, the players were united in their demands and Wimbledon was bound to listen. World famous players tennis players including Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner were among the many players who made the demand.

The first-round prize money at this year's Wimbledon, set to begin on June 29, 2026, will be £80,000, a 21% increase from 2024. The runners-up of both the men and women's singles events will receive £1.8 million each, a marked increase of 18% since 2025.