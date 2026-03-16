Messi-Yamal Finalissima clash cancelled due to Middle East crisis

The Finalissima was set to take place on March 27, 2026 in Doha, Qatar at the Lusail Stadium where Lionel Messi had lifted the World Cup trophy with Argentina in 2022.

On Sunday, March 15, 2026, UEFA confirmed that the match between Spain and Argentina has been finally cancelled after a war broke out between US-Israel and Iran, inflicting violence in the Middle East.

In the official announcement, UEFA said, "After much discussion between UEFA and the organising authorities in Qatar, it is announced today that due to the current political situation in the region, the Finalissima cannot be played as hoped in Qatar."

It further stated that attempts at rescheduling were not fruitful and the difficult decision to cancel the match had to be taken. "UEFA explored other feasible alternatives but each ultimately proved unacceptable to the Argentinian Football Association", UEFA added.

The cancellation is especially disheartening for football fans who were waiting with bated breath to watch football legend Messi and his predecessor, Yamal face to face, for the first time. In fact, the tickets to the match were sold out in about two hours.

In the previous Finalissima in 2022, Argentina clinched the trophy after defeating European opponents, Italy. The country, under the leadership of Lionel Messi, went on to win the FIFA World Cup that year. Argentina will look to defend their title in the World Cup this year, set to kick-off on June 11, 2026.