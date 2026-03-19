Lewis Hamilton heard complaining about Ferrari at Chinese Grand Prix

On the next lap, his complaints increased as he said, "I have no power across the start line" and two laps later, in lap nine, he could be heard referencing the Mercedes drivers, saying, "They’re just pulling away ahead."

The 41-year-old's complaints about battery and power persisted. A frustrated Lewis said, on lap 17, "I don’t have battery, need more power mate". His problem did not seem to go away as he echoed the sentiments 14 laps later, "I’m just down on power all the time."

Lewis complained for a final time on laps 33 and 35 when he said that when he goes to the pit, he has no power and finally, "I have no power. Give me something, give me something usable. Out of the last corner, I’ve got no power."

Lewis Hamilton addressed the issues in the post-match press conference as well. "I think in testing, actually, I didn’t really get to experience it...It’s really more in these three races that we’ve had, with the Sprint race and this race and obviously Melbourne, that it’s really become apparent when you’re surrounded by the cars in the fight what battery usage is like, and when you have the boost, how to utilise it and all those sorts of things", the F1 legend said.

He continued, "So, very, very challenging. I mean, I don’t necessarily feel a huge step compared to these guys – when the boost is there, when you’re within that one second, they’re still pulling away on the straight...So we overall just need more. But it is much more study, I would say, than any other era that I’ve had, and you have to be very, very meticulous and pay attention to the fine detail."

The new hybrid system seems to be troubling the old guns with icons like Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso also not happy with the hybrid power units.