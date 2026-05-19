FIFA officials reportedly in India to negotiate World Cup broadcast rights

India has still not reached a broadcasting deal with FIFA for the World Cup, set to start on June 11, 2026. In light of the matter, FIFA media rights officials are reportedly visiting India this week.
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, excitement among fans is high. However, fans in India are worried since the country has not reached on an agreement over broadcasting and media rights, due to high price and poor timings.
China was also facing a similar issue but China Media Group was able to reach a deal, securing the media rights and quelling fan concern. However, there is uncertainty in India still.
India alone had 2.9% of the global linear television at the previous World Cup in 2022, implying the huge fanbase in the country. If no deal is finalised, fans in the country would be devastated.
However, there is still hope as multiple sources confirmed that FIFA officials are physically in India. No further information has been revealed so far. Previously, FIFA had said that agreement details about the media rights should be confidential.
According to reports, Reliance-Disney joint venture and FIFA had been in talks, but the deal eventually fell through. The biggest media company in India had offered $20 million to FIFA in exchange of the media rights. However, FIFA had started with a demand of $100 million and eventually settled on $60 million which was not acceptable to Reliance-Disney joint venture.
Sony, which is home to many big-time sports tournaments has not even put in a bid, probably due to the insane prices. Additionally, since most matches will take place between midnight and early morning in India, the telecast time is also risky, preventing companies from bidding.
The concern is growing in India because the FIFA World Cup is only three weeks away and unless a deal is signed fast, football lovers in India might not have any option to stream the tournament live.