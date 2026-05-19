FIFA officials reportedly in India to negotiate World Cup broadcast rights

The deals that could not be

According to reports, Reliance-Disney joint venture and FIFA had been in talks, but the deal eventually fell through. The biggest media company in India had offered $20 million to FIFA in exchange of the media rights. However, FIFA had started with a demand of $100 million and eventually settled on $60 million which was not acceptable to Reliance-Disney joint venture.

Sony, which is home to many big-time sports tournaments has not even put in a bid, probably due to the insane prices. Additionally, since most matches will take place between midnight and early morning in India, the telecast time is also risky, preventing companies from bidding.

The concern is growing in India because the FIFA World Cup is only three weeks away and unless a deal is signed fast, football lovers in India might not have any option to stream the tournament live.