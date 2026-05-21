Prince William celebrates from the stands as Aston Villa wins Europa League

When it comes to football, even the Prince of Wales sheds off his royal visage to jump up and down in joy to celebrate the win of his favourite team. Prince William is a declared supporter of English club Aston Villa who won the Europa League on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, after defeating SC Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul.

The Prince was there in the stands, cheering on his team like a true fan, something he often does. Videos and pictures of Prince William enjoying the match, recording moments with his phone and celebrating the triumph are all of over social media.

‘Amazing Night!!’: Prince William is joyous after Aston Villa’s Europa League win

Prince of Wales, William Arthur Philip Louis, was all smiles when he attended Aston Villa's Europa League final match in Istanbul on Wednesday. His joy knew no bounds once his favourite club won and he celebrated like a true fanboy.