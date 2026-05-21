Prince William celebrates from the stands as Aston Villa wins Europa League

When it comes to football, even the Prince of Wales sheds off his royal visage to jump up and down in joy to celebrate the win of his favourite team. Prince William is a declared supporter of English club Aston Villa who won the Europa League on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, after defeating SC Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul.
The Prince was there in the stands, cheering on his team like a true fan, something he often does. Videos and pictures of Prince William enjoying the match, recording moments with his phone and celebrating the triumph are all of over social media.
Prince of Wales, William Arthur Philip Louis, was all smiles when he attended Aston Villa's Europa League final match in Istanbul on Wednesday. His joy knew no bounds once his favourite club won and he celebrated like a true fanboy.
Prince Williams doesn't hide his passion for football and his love for Villa. Before the kickoff, the loyal fan sent out a message of support on social media. "Come on Villa! Good luck in tonight’s Europa League final. UTV!", he wrote on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Once his team secured a comfortable victory following the three goals by Youri Tielemans (40'), Emiliano Buendía (45+2') and Morgan Rogers (57'), the Prince William made sure to congratulate the club on their spectacular win.
"Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!", the Prince wrote.
The 43-year-old Prince added, "Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success. UTV! VTID W".
For non-football fans, UTV is short for "Up the Villa" and VTID stands for "Villa Till I Die"—rallying cries of Aston Villa fans that reflect their passion for the game.
Aston Villa can definitely boast of having a royal fan. However, they might think now that Prince Williams is their lucky charm. Villa's victory on Wednesday marked the club's first major European trophy since the European Cup win in 1982— the year the Prince was born!
Prince William and Aston Villa's destinies are bound together and either of them will not mind the coincidence. While a Prince belongs to a world most people can't relate to, the genuine joy on his face after his club's victory was something every football fan is familiar with.
Football unites and brings people together and that was clear by Prince William's cheshire smile while he was holding the Europa trophy along with manager Unai Emery. At that moment, he was not the patron of Football Association, but a jubilant fan whose favourite team just won a major trophy.