Neymar's injury worse than feared? He undergoes further secret tests

A few days ago, Neymar Jr fans were joyous when Carlo Ancelotti included him in Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Now, injury woes have taken away the smiles after Neymar is down with a calf injury.

Brazil's star player suffered a grade two calf injury and is expected to be out for three weeks. With the World Cup less than two weeks away, Neymar stands the risk of missing Brazil's opening match against Morocco.

Neymar Jr reportedly out for weeks due to injury, days before World Cup

According to reports, Neymar Jr suffered the calf injury on May 17, 2026, during FC Santos' match against Coritiba. This has led to a lot of talks in Brazil with many South American media reports suggesting that the 34-year-old player was aware of his injury when he was called up for the World Cup by his country.