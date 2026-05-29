Neymar's injury worse than feared? He undergoes further secret tests

A few days ago, Neymar Jr fans were joyous when Carlo Ancelotti included him in Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Now, injury woes have taken away the smiles after Neymar is down with a calf injury.
Brazil's star player suffered a grade two calf injury and is expected to be out for three weeks. With the World Cup less than two weeks away, Neymar stands the risk of missing Brazil's opening match against Morocco.
According to reports, Neymar Jr suffered the calf injury on May 17, 2026, during FC Santos' match against Coritiba. This has led to a lot of talks in Brazil with many South American media reports suggesting that the 34-year-old player was aware of his injury when he was called up for the World Cup by his country.
The last few years have been challenging for the Brazilian due to repeated injuries. With the recent setback, his position in Brazil's World Cup squad raises questions and eyebrows.
Neymar had missed the first training camp for Brazil ahead of the World Cup on Wednesday. Reports have revealed that he was taken to Teresópolis Diagnostic Center for some secret tests to be carried out to further analyse the situation of his right calf.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said that he was undergoing "further medical evaluations". They reportedly that the Diagnostic Center be closed to the public for some time while the player was getting tested. Neymar was at the clinic for around an hour along with doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, national team manager Cícero Souza and supervisor Sérgio Dimas.
Test results reportedly revealed that Neymar requires rest, meaning he will not be available for Brazil's friendly matches against Panama and even Egypt. He may also miss his country's World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13.