Model, actor and producer Sonu Sood joins the celebrity brigade to drop by on the show, Not Just Supper Stars.

Sonu, who’s known for his film roles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi films, is joined on the show by his personal trainer, Yogesh.

On the show, Sonu chats about his favourite movie stars, action heroes, celeb couples and more.

The focus is also on his fitness regimen.

Excerpts from the interaction:

How was your experience shooting for Not Just Supper Stars?

It was phenomenal, it is something very new and if you talk about fitness, fashion and style, it is everything the audience wants to know.

It is a lot of fun, and I am sure people will connect to this.

How do you look back at your career? And how do you want to take your acting forward?

I am an engineer who came into this field to pursue my career and to make my parents proud.

I have done films in various genres and in various languages like Tamil, Telegu, Kanada, Chinese, Marathi Punjabi and English.

I still think there are miles to go, and the journey is on...

What can we expect in your new, upcoming movies?

I am working on a movie called Kurukshetra, which is coming soon, along with a movie in Tamil as well.

I will also begin shooting on Kungfu Yoga 2, and I will be announcing another project too.

Tell us what viewers and fans can expect from you on the show, Not Just Supper Stars.

They will see the real me, what I love, what I enjoy, and what I want to do.

So, I am sure they will enjoy the show.

Sonu Sood

Who is your go-to person when you’re stuck, in your personal or professional life? Who is joining you on this show?

My go-to person is my wife Sonali.

Whenever I get stuck or whenever I need suggestions, I always go to her, and I always get the right ones.

But here, I am with my trainer Yogesh, he has been with me since my Happy New Year days, and he has been training with me for various projects like Simmba.

He is one guy who has been a constant support system when you talk about fitness.

ALL HIS FAVES

Rapid-fire with Sonu Sood:

• Three bald actors: Anupam Kher, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham.

• Three celebrity couples: Deepika-Ranveer, Virat-Anushka and Saif-Kareena.

• Three international action stars: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jason Statham.

TRAINER'S TAKES

Fast talk with trainer Yogesh:

• Three things never to eat before a workout: Chocolates, peanut butter, parantha.

• Three high-protein foods: Quinoa, peanuts, chicken.

• Three gadgets you use in the morning: Shaver, dryer, phone.

Not Just Supper Stars airs on Sundays at 10 pm with reruns on Fridays at 11 pm on Zee Café.

