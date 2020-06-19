Los Angeles, June 19 (IANS): Hanna is set to return with a new chapter, and the trailer of the upcoming season gives a hint that her life will be driven by vengeance, action and drama.



The eight-episode second season follows the journey of Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) as she evades the pursuit of a "sinister government agency", and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.



In the finale of Season One, Hanna lost her adoptive father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman), in her fight to free fellow Utrax trainee Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince). They escaped into the forest.



Now, in Season Two, Hanna is seen risking her freedom to rescue her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the clutches of the Utrax program, now run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh).



The trailer comes with a mystery element but boasts plenty of action sequences, merciless assassins, and Hanna on a journey of self-discovery.





Created and written by David Farr, the show is based on the 2011 film of the same name. The second season will launch July 3 on Amazon Prime Video.