Harry Potter will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most successful film franchises. The saga captured the minds and hearts of so many generations.

One important part of the epic tale was Sirius Black. While Sirius is a more complexed and flawed character, he does have many good qualities.

He clearly had a lot of ups and downs in his journey, but this contributed to why he got so much knowledge and wisdom.

"We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we really are." – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

"If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals." – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

"You think the dead we loved ever truly leave us?" – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

"Well, bad times like that bring out the best in some people and the worst in others." – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

"The ones who love us never really leave us; you can always find them in here."– Harry Potter the Prisoner of Azkaban.

“What’s life without a little risk?” – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

“I would have died! I would have died rather than betray my friends, as we would have done for you!” – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

“This is how it is - this is why you’re not in the Order - you don’t understand - there are things worth dying for!” – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.



