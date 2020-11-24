Richie Mehta’s directorial, Delhi Crime wins it big at the 48th International Emmy Awards 2020, held virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic situation, making it the first Indian show ever to win an International Emmy.

Delhi Crime, released in 2019 on the OTT streaming platform - Netflix, is a fictionalised dramatisation of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The show is gritty, gut-wrenching, and shines in so many moments that it doesn’t allow you to miss a beat, even once. The news came via a tweet from International Emmy Awards on Monday. This was soon confirmed by Netflix too.

The writer-director, Richie in his acceptance speech talks of how the show is about women and made by women. “The project was led by women, financed and put together by women, it was released by women and investigated by women. This is for all those courageous women who not only endure the torture inflicted by men but are also tasked with solving the problem,” says the maker. He also mentions how his heart goes for the mother of the victim, who put up a tough fight for so many years even after all the injustice and brutality her daughter met with. He thanks the cast, crew, his family, and the Delhi Police for helping him bring this drama to life.

Shefali Shah, who played a brilliant Chhaya Sharma, the real cop who led the painstaking investigation of the 2012 horrific case in just 72 hours shared her excitement on her official Instagram with a rather sweet reaction of hers.

The show’s ensemble cast also features Rasika Duggal, Yashaswini Dayama, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, and Rajesh Tailang.