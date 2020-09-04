It seems as if there’s no getting away from gaining extra kilos! The last six months have been the toughest because all of us were under lockdown, and have been seeing a steady increase in weight. However, we are not alone in this. People all over the world have been battling the bulge, and now, there’s a show that looks at the issue of why people put on weight. Titled Why Do I Put On Weight? it follows five volunteers who are going on diets that are tailor-made for their bodies and brains.





Neha Ranglani

While you will discover what works for them and what does not, integrative nutritionist Neha Ranglani, who is the brand ambassador of the show, busts some myths and throws more light on why people cannot lose weight. Excerpts:

We can’t believe that people can’t lose weight at all. What are the biological or medical reasons for it?

When people don’t lose weight, it’s a lot to do with what’s happening within and it’s not just the food. It has to do with their stress levels, their sleep patterns, physical activity levels, and other factors. If someone is insulin resistant, it is very difficult for them to lose weight. Sometimes it could be genetics. If they are genetically predisposed to being overweight and are exposed to a kind of environment that’s not conducive to them, then this could also make it difficult for people to lose weight.



When do people start gaining weight rapidly? Is there an age after which people cannot lose weight no matter how much they work out?

A lot of people gain weight even if they are eating correctly because they are very stressed out or they are not sleeping well. In such cases, when the body feels unsafe and doesn’t get rest, it goes into the fat-saving mode. That’s when fat gain becomes rapid and we wonder how we are gaining this weight, despite eating right. There is no age tied to weight loss. Even at the age of 60 or 70, people can lose weight. However, it definitely gets difficult after the age of 30, because as you get older, your muscle mass and activity levels go down.



Is exercise undermined compared to diet?

Exercise and diet go hand in hand. But food plays a major role because you work out for one hour in a day and the rest 23 hours you are doing other things that include eating. In such a case, your lifestyle determines what happens to your weight, body, and health. Our bodies and muscles are meant to be moved. One needs to work out for at least 45 minutes, every day or at least four times a week. But you shouldn’t be hard on yourself, because our body tends to take it as stress. You just need to do what you enjoy and sustain it.



What are your thoughts on intermittent fasting and how effective is it in the long run?

I think 16 hours of going without food is extremely intense. But it depends on every person’s lifestyle. One needs to check with their doctor or nutritionist before trying intermittent fasting. I prefer a 12- hour fasting period. But whatever you try, you need to be consistent with it.



How can one use superfoods to their maximum advantage?

Indian cooking is blessed with superfoods. Lemons, turmeric, ginger, garam masala, and herbs — all of these are superfoods that help in building our immunity. If one wants to maximise the advantage of superfoods, make sure you cook natural and try sourcing genuine foods that are unadulterated.



What is the key takeaway from Why Do I Put On Weight?

Do not look at food as the only aspect that affects your weight. There are a lot of other factors one needs to consider while they are talking about weight loss. It’s more to do with your genetics, psychology, stress levels, happiness, and how much you invest in self-love and self-care. One needs to constantly check on themselves if they are living a very hurried or stressed life. Food cannot do much unless you take care of these aspects of your life. It’s a show that helps one learn about weight loss details that most people don’t talk about.



Why Do I Put on Weight? will air on September 7, 8 pm. On Sony BBC Earth (Opinions expressed here are of the nutritionist and those discussed on the show)



