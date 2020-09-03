I’ve encountered many girls (some boys as well) who struggle while putting on weight. They struggle through various fad diets like eating more sugar-loaded food to add extra calories, fried food to increase fat in them, high protein food to boost their muscle mass and increase weight instantly. But are these fad diets really helpful? What I have noticed that no one understands is the importance of a balanced meal and even that you’ll just put pressure on your body organs if you follow such fad diets. People feel bad about the way they appear, be it fat or be it skinny; but you ought to never feel bad about how you look. Just love yourself the way you are to reduce the strain from your mind and you will be completely fine.



Following a proper diet, exercise, sleep and water intake is mandatory to achieve your ideal weight. Eating tons or having extra calories through sweet, fried or processed food won't assist you in gaining weight the healthy way. Weight gain depends on many factors like your activity level, sleep, food intake, BMR, RMR and so on. BMR is the minimum calorie requirement needed by your body while at complete rest. It’s liable for burning up to 70 percent of the calories that you simply spend every day. Albeit you aren’t exercising if you're resting, but your body will automatically burn more calories and you will not gain weight. So, you can be eating well but if your BMR is high, weight gain becomes an uphill task.



Gaining weight doesn’t mean you've got to eat fried fatty food, with this you’ll gain weight but it will only increase the fat content in your body and not your muscle mass. Most vital is to include proper amount of proteins in your everyday diet, they play an important role in body and tissue building, as well as muscle growth. To include protein you should have roti and rice with various dals, legumes, lentils, lean organic chicken, fish and free-range eggs, a glass of organic A2 buttermilk or organic homemade A2 paneer in moderation. You can even have almonds, walnut, roasted channa and groundnuts, sattu powder other nuts and seeds. Having a protein-rich diet will increase your muscle mass and slowly, you will start gaining weight. You’ve got to follow your normal diet and just maintain a correct protein intake in your diet, because our body can’t absorb more protein at just one point of time. So, be mindful and do not choose extra protein-loaded supplements which cannot get absorbed properly within the body and put more pressure on your kidney to flush them out.



You should also include whole grains, different millets, gluten-free oats, fruits and vegetables in your diet — these contain their own nutrients and help in improving one’s health as well as weight. Grain and pulses have proteins which when mixed together form total amino acids and are easily absorbed in body. For example, dal rice, dal-roti or millet khichdi, oats porridge made in organic A2 milk/almond milk, moong and rice khichdi made with many veggies. Make a habit of eating every three to four hours. In this manner we avoid indigestion and therefore the food is correctly absorbed in our body. The most important meal should be reserved for morning and lunch (in the morning the body is more receptive and uses lot more nutrients than it generally does). Use organic cold-pressed or unrefined coconut or sesame, Mustard or peanut oil or A2 ghee for Indian cooking. Extra virgin olive oil can be added raw to salads and shouldn’t be used for cooking.



Make sure to have ample intake of water (up to three litres) and quality sleep for seven to eight hours to help the body detoxify and recover.

Photo credit: I-Yunmai on Unsplash