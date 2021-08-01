Singer Neha Bhasin named as the first confirmed participant for Bigg Boss OTT

Singer Neha Bhasin has been revealed to be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, which is a six-week OTT series that will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

OTT platform Voot announced the news on social media on Friday night with a short promo. The video started off with Neha Bhasin singing the viral Instagram reel song Bajre Da Sitta. She also said in the clip, “Ready ho jayiye Bigg Boss ke ghar mein meri awaaz sunne ke liye. Yeh awaaz gaati bhi hai, goonjti bhi hai lekin kisi se darti nahi hai (Get ready to hear my voice in the Bigg Boss house. This voice sings, reverberates but is not scared of anyone).”

Neha is known for lending her voice for popular Bollywood numbers such as Swag Se Swagat, Asalaam-e-ishqum, Heeriye, and Jag Ghoomeya, among many others.

The names of the other contestants who will participate in the show has not been confirmed yet. However, reports claimed that actresses Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit will also be part of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT will be followed by season 15 of the television reality show Bigg Boss on Colors TV, which will again be hosted by Salman Khan. Karan Johar has been roped in to host only the digital version, which will premiere on August 8 on Voot.

Karan Johar also felt that Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan could raise the Over-The-Top quotient if they entered the reality show. He said, “Two people who can get the Over-The-Top quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe! And will (be) great fun to watch (sic).”

Karan earlier confirmed the news that he would be anchoring the show, and promised lots of over-the-top drama. He also said that his mother Hiroo Johar's dream has come true.

He was quoted as saying, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be over-the-top. My mother’s dream has come true (sic).”

“Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic (content). I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it! (sic),” he added.

Voot shared a poster of the show featuring Karan Johar and wrote on Twitter, “#BiggBossOTT hoga itna over the top that only someone ekdum over the top could have matched the vibe. The one and only @karanjohar, joins #BBOTT as the host. Ab toh itna crazy, itna over the top hoga ki aap soch bhi nahi sakte (It will be so crazy and over the top that it can’t be imagined) (sic).”