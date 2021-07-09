Voot confirms launch of Bigg Boss OTT in August

Bigg Boss fans have something to cheer about! They will now be able to see the drama unfold on smaller screens as the reality show is taking an OTT route for its upcoming season. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the first six weeks of the series will stream on OTT before it makes a gradual shift to television.



The series, which will start streaming in August on Voot, will also introduce a 'janta' factor, where it will enable the common man to handpick contestants as well as decide their stay, tasks and exit from the show.



Confirming that apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers will also get to see contestants' journey 24X7 live on the streaming platform, Ferzad Palia, Head of Voot Select says: "The launch of Bigg Boss OTT on Voot is another step towards solidifying our 'Digital First' approach as an organisation. We are confident that our loyal fans and subscribers will enjoy a truly world-class experience through our 24-hour live feeds, interactivity and gaming offerings."



According to sources, the show will be approached from the perspective of a younger audience. The makers are currently selecting contestants as well as a host.



The sources also added that the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT will be a mix of social media influencers and celebrities.



