Legacies Season 4 trailer and poster are out... here's what to expect...  

The poster for the fourth season of hit show, Legacies, is marked by the words "Hope Must Die" in bold letters. Legacies happens to be the second spin-off show of the super popular and much-loved teen fantasy drama The Vampire Diaries. The other spin-off was called The Originals. The special and tumultuous life of Legacies' protagonist Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, continues to be the subject of the series as it moves into its fourth season, which will air from October 14.

Hope, the first 'tribrid,' is a witch, werewolf and vampire all rolled into one. In the last three seasons, Hope and her friends at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, a special school for people with supernatural powers, fought several supernatural villains. However, both her werewolf and witch powers couldn't help her defeat the big bad villain, Malivore. So could be that time in the series when Hope will unleash her full power and become a full-fledged tribrid?

Hope, played by Danielle Rose Russell, will be seen fighting it out with Malivore to save Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), the man she loves. Even the trailer revealed that one of the main characters will die. So will it be Hope, who will become a vampire should she die, or will the fans have to say goodbye to another of their favourite characters? Guess we have to wait and watch...