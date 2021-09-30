Helena Bonham Carter to return for Enola Holmes 2

Helena Bonham Carter will be joining Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in the new sequel to Netflix's popular investigative drama, Enola Holmes, which was announced in May. Bonham Carter will reprise her original role, where she portrayed Eudoria Holmes, the mother of Enola, played by Brown.

Enola Holmes revolves around the story of young Enola, the stubborn and witty sibling of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes, played by Cavill.

Also joining the cast for the sequel will be Susan Wokoma, David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Abbie Hern, Hannah Dodd, Gabriel Tierney, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, and Louis Partridge.

Aside from her role in Enola Holmes, Bonham Carter is famous for her role as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter series, Season 3 of The Crown and Fight Club.

Principal photography for Enola Holmes 2 is expected to begin in London and is produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. Paige Brown and Brown will produce through their PCMA Productions.