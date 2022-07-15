Keanu Reeves to host Formula One docuseries

Hollywood star, Keanu Reeves is currently working on a docuseries about formula one, state sources. They added that the series will mainly focus on the managing director of Formula One, Ross Brawn. Ross had bought the Honda team in 2009, renamed it Brawn GP and took it to two unprecedented championship victories. Sources added that Keanu has already begun conducting interviews for the project.

“A friend of mine was telling me the story and I was so struck by it. He was actually working for Brawn back in the day in publicity and he's a producer/director and so we were like, well let's tell that story, let's try and tell that story. We want to tell that amazing remarkable story (of Brawn). There is so much to talk about (sic),” the Matrix actor was quoted as saying.

The other personalities who will appear in the series, include, former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, with whom Reeves was pictured last month, and drivers Jenson Button, and Rubens Barrichello, state sources. Recently, Keanu was pictured at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, UK, where he spoke to a local racing journalist about the series, according to reports.

Talking about the Formula One format, the actor told media sources, “It’s been great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year. It wasn't just the cars, new regulations, FOTA (the Formula One Teams Association), and breakaway series. I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it's always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened (sic).”

According to reports, Formula One, is a hot topic currently with multiple projects connected to the racing competition in the works. Brad Pitt, John Krasinski and Jerry Bruckheimer have teamed up for a Formula One movie, which will be produced by Apple Studios. A series about ex-Formula One supremo, Bernie Ecclestone is also in the works.

