Really nostalgic to be back: Ashton Kutcher on his return for spin-off of That '90's Show, titled That '70s Show

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher is all set to return with the spinoff of That '70s Show on Netflix titled, That '90s Show. He spoke to media sources recently on the topic and was quoted as saying, “It was really nostalgic to be back on the set. It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre (sic).”

According to reports, Ashton explained that he and his wife, Mila Kunis (who was also his co-star in That 70s Show), felt that a return to the property was the right thing to do. “Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this.' We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun (sic),” Ashton told media sources.

Ashton also shared his views on the new '90s-set series. He told sources, “It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal. That '90s Show is set to follow Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents for the summer (sic).”

That '70s Show is an American sitcom that follows the lives of a group of teenagers in the fictional American town of Point Place. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning from the original cast to once again play the roles of Red and Kitty. The new series, which is set in 1995, will follow a new generation of Point Place kids and includes newcomers Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, reports stated.

The Killers actor will reprise his character of Michael Kelso in a guest role for the new series. Other cast members from the original show including Grace, Prepon, Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama will also join the new edition in guest appearances.

Ashton will be next seen in a supporting role in Vengeance, the directorial debut of BJ Novak, who also wrote the script and will star in the film. Vengeance follows an aspiring podcaster, played by Novak, as he travels from New York to Texas to investigate the death of a woman who he had a relationship with. Ashton plays Quinten Sellers in the film, a music producer in Texas.