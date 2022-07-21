Documentary on Nayanthara-Vignesh's love story in the works at Netflix

A documentary based on the love story of Indian actress, Nayanthara and actor-director, Vignesh Shivan, who recently tied the knot, will premiere soon on Netflix, say reports. The yet-to-be-titled documentary will give the audience a view of Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, which culminated in a fairytale wedding at a famous resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9, 2022.

Media sources state that Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India, said in a statement, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh (sic)."

Earlier, many reports claimed that the newly-wed couple was served a legal notice by the OTT platform after the posting of wedding pictures by Vignesh on social media which led to the violation of contract terms. The reports also said that Netflix had exclusive rights to posting wedding pictures of the couple. They added that the OTT platform had paid for the wedding arrangements too. The latest development at Netflix seems to put an end to the unverified reports.

The wedding function in Mahabalipuram was attended by many celebrity guests including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya Sivakumar, Jyothika and Anirudh Ravichander, and others.

Vighnesh had shared an array of pictures from the ceremony on Instagram on July 9, 2022, marking one month of his marriage. Media sources state that the couple had jetted to Thailand to celebrate their honeymoon. Vighnesh had earlier shared some pictures from the vacation on social media.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in big projects like Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Gold with Malayalam actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran.