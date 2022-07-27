HBO Max's Sweet Life: Los Angeles second season returns on this date

The Max Original unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, will return for its second season on August 4 with four episodes. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes each week, concluding on August 18. The streaming platform released the trailer on Monday.

Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success. Sweet Life: Los Angeles gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. The series stars Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.