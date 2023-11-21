Karla Souza wins Best Actress, Vir Das bags Best Comedy series; Here’s the full list of winners of 2023 International Emmy Awards

New York witnessed a dazzling celebration of global television as the 2023 International Emmy Awards unfolded on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India). The prestigious awards recognised outstanding contributions to television from 20 countries spanning six continents. Among the highlights were Netflix securing two Best Comedy nominees, with UK series Derry Girls and Vir Das: Landing, a stand-up special by Indian comedian Vir Das. Both productions shared the coveted Best Comedy Series award.



Notable winners included Martin Freeman, who clinched the Best Actor award for his compelling performance in the drama series The Responder. In the Best Actress category, Karla Souza triumphed for her role in the Mexican sports drama Dive, surpassing Indian actor Shefali Shah nominated for Netflix's Delhi Crime Season 2.

The Best Drama Series accolade went to Sommerhaus Serien's The Empress from Germany, while the Best Documentary honour was bestowed upon Mariupol: The People's Story, a UK production by Top Hat Productions, Hayloft Productions, and BBC.

Indian talent also shone brightly at the awards ceremony, with Ekta Kapoor, co-founder of Balaji Telefilms, receiving the prestigious 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award. Vir Das, nominated for the second time for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, made history as the first Indian comedian to win an International Emmy, sharing the award with Derry Girls Season 3.

The complete list of 2023 Emmy Awards winners includes:

Best Actress: Karla Souza in La Caida (Dive)

Best Actor: Martin Freeman in The Responder

Best Drama: The Empress

Best Comedy: Vir Das for Vir Das: Landing and Derry Girls Season 3

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: La Caida [Dive]

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil

Best Short-Form Series: Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]

Best Factual And Entertainment For Kids: Built To Survive

Best Documentary: Mariupol: The People's Story

Best Sports Documentary: Harley and Katya

Best Arts Programming: Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On

Best Telenovela: Yargi [Family Secrets]

Best Animation for Kids: The Smeds and The Smoos

