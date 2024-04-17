Zendaya says she doesn’t know if ‘Euphoria’ will return for Season 3

Looks like nobody is really sure about when Euphoria will return with its thrid season. Forget ardent fans, even Hollywood star Zendaya claims that she, too, is unaware of when the third season will begin production.

Although the Euphoria star is an executive producer of the hit HBO series, she said she’s “not in charge” of whether or not the third season will really happen, as per a media source.

But of course, Zendaya wants to play Rue again. “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” Zendaya told the source at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night (Pacific Standard Time). “But it’s beyond me,” she adds.