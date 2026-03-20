Anusha Vishwanathan and Sawon Chakraborty come together for Mainak Bhaumik’s new series Bidaay, first look revealed

Sawon Chakraborty, reflecting on the series, shared that the most remarkable thing about Bidaay is that you simply can't fit it into one box. "Some might call it a love story, others may see it as a commentary on gender-based oppression, and some will insist it’s a ghost story. My character is very much flesh and blood, but its crisis isn’t entirely what you’d expect.”

Anusha Viswanathan added, “Prepping for and shooting Bidaay was a magical experience—not just because of the genre, but because of the incredible teamwork. Sawon is a wonderful co-actor, and the entire team brought something special to the project. Under Mainak Bhaumik’s direction, this journey has left us with unforgettable memories. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

With Bidaay, Sobsomoy, a new, hybrid OTT platform, continues to expand its slate of original content, focusing on bold storytelling and fresh creative voices.

The official release date of Bidaay will be announced soon.