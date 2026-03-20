Anusha Vishwanathan and Sawon Chakraborty come together for Mainak Bhaumik’s new series Bidaay, first look revealed

Mainak Bhaumik is all set to explore the haunting intersections of love, memory, and the supernatural with his upcoming OTT series Bidaay, premiering soon on the Sobsomoy platform. Starring Anusha Viswanathan, Sawon Chakraborty, and Enakshi Ganguly, the series promises to deliver a gripping psychological horror experience rooted in human emotion and eerie suspense.
Bidaay follows the story of a Kolkata-based wedding photographer who reconnects with her former partner and agrees to spend a night at his ancestral home. What begins as a nostalgic reunion gradually spirals into something far more unsettling, as she realises she may have stepped into a reality that defies logic—and escape.
Blending elements of psychological horror and supernatural thriller, Bidaay resists easy categorisation. It delves into layered themes including love, trauma, and gender-based oppression, all while maintaining a tense, atmospheric narrative.
Sawon Chakraborty, reflecting on the series, shared that the most remarkable thing about Bidaay is that you simply can't fit it into one box. "Some might call it a love story, others may see it as a commentary on gender-based oppression, and some will insist it’s a ghost story. My character is very much flesh and blood, but its crisis isn’t entirely what you’d expect.”
Anusha Viswanathan added, “Prepping for and shooting Bidaay was a magical experience—not just because of the genre, but because of the incredible teamwork. Sawon is a wonderful co-actor, and the entire team brought something special to the project. Under Mainak Bhaumik’s direction, this journey has left us with unforgettable memories. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”
With Bidaay, Sobsomoy, a new, hybrid OTT platform, continues to expand its slate of original content, focusing on bold storytelling and fresh creative voices.
The official release date of Bidaay will be announced soon.
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